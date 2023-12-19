The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has challenged graduates to be smarter, quicker, and faster in the job space to contribute to national development without compromising their values and sense of self.

According to the Minister, as graduates continue flinging their caps in joy and picking up certificates, ready for the job market, they should develop strong collaborations among themselves and be bold in their endeavors while striving for excellence.

Speaking at the 8th Congregation of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on the theme: “Empowering Future Leaders Through STEAM Education,” Madam Justina said graduates should use the lessons learned through STEAM to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of society.

She said, “As future leaders in your respective fields, let integrity and ethics be your guiding principles. The decisions you make should not only contribute to the growth of your organizations but also reflect a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.”

During the ceremony, a total number of 2,451 students graduated with a diploma, bachelor’s degree, and postgraduate honours.

On his part, Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako re-entreated the university’s commitment to spearhead the training of students to play a pivotal role in managing and offering solutions to Ghana’s energy and natural resources.

He added that UENR will continue to collaborate with both local and international universities in this effort.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said the existing partnership between UENR and several institutions was already yielding positive outcomes for the country.

“A collaboration with Jiangsu University in China has led to the launch of an exchange program and the establishment of an Agricultural Mechanization Demonstration Centre [the first in Africa] at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.”

“Also, the Earth Observation Research and Innovation Centre (EORIC) commissioned a state-of-the-art Carbon Flux Monitoring Tower at the Bia Tano Forest Reserve in the Ahafo Region, which is contributing significantly to climate change mitigation and adaptation actions,” he stated.