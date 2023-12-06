The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has been appointed the Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Group.

Below is MTN’s full statement.

Announcement of Scancom PLC (“MTN Ghana”) CEO promotion to the new role of MTN Group, Chief Commercial Officer

As part of our work to ensure orderly leadership succession, MTN Group announces the appointment of MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh, a Ghanaian, to the new role of MTN Group, Chief Commercial Officer, taking over from Jens Schulte-Bockum who steps down as Group Chief Operating Officer at the end of his contract term in March 2024.

At the same time, Stephen Blewett, MTN Operations Executive, Markets, will assume the role of CEO of the important MTN Ghana subsidiary.

Selorm will become a member of the MTN Group Executive Committee. Jens will step down from his executive role on 31 March 2024 but will remain a non-executive director on the boards of major subsidiaries – MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria and Bayobab.

“We congratulate Selorm on his new appointment and thank him for successfully leading the company and steering it through challenging times, and for his hard work and commitment to MTN Ghana over the past five and a half years. We have no doubt that he will excel in his new role,” said MTN Ghana Board Chairman, Dr. Ishmael Yamson.

Selorm joined MTN in 2018 as CEO of MTN Ghana. Prior to that, he held key roles at Caribbean mobile network operator, Digicel, as well as with Millicom in Africa, in addition to several roles in the USA, UK and Latin America at various stages in his career.

Since joining MTN, Selorm has led the transformation of the MTN Ghana business and has been instrumental in driving the new Ambition 2025 strategy for MTN Ghana towards becoming a platform player. His influence and impact on major industry initiatives have been significant.

Stephen re-joined MTN in July 2023 as the Operations Executive for Markets, with executive responsibility for the Group’s smaller West and Central Africa markets and for providing broader operations support across that region to the Group’s Senior Vice President for Markets.

Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of Digicel. Before that, he spent seven years at MTN in the role of CEO for MTN Benin and then MTN Cameroon.

“We welcome Stephen into the MTN Ghana family and look forward to working with him to move the company forward to achieve our Ambition 2025 strategy and beyond,” Chairman Yamson added.

The Board of Directors of MTN Ghana and its subsidiaries would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude to Selorm for his immense contribution to the company during his tenure as CEO, and we wish him every success in his new role as MTN Group Chief Commercial Officer. We welcome Stephen to the MTN Ghana family and look forward to welcoming him to the business in the months ahead.