The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says his fight against corruption in his next administration will encompass both past and present government officials who fall foul of the law.

He stressed that this approach is intended to save money for reinvestment in the economy.

Mr. Mahama made these remarks when he reaffirmed his commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on in a post on Facebook on Monday, December 11, 2023.

“My administration would wage a strong fight against corruption to save money for reinvestment in the economy. The sword of my fight against corruption will cut across – against past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, etc. if they fall foul of the law.”

“Corruption is a canker that eats away at society. I am steadfast and resolute in my determination to fight corruption at all levels. Today is another opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on. I believe in transparency, accountability, and good governance. Persons assigned to the public trust must be prepared to be accountable to the people,” he said.