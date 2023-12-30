The youth of the Nayagenia community in the Kassena-Nankana municipality of the Upper East region have received a stern caution against engaging in acts of political violence as Ghana readies for the 2024 general elections.

Lawrence Lou Anuseh, President of the Nayagenia Development Association (NDA), says the Nayagenia community, known for its rich cultural heritage and close-knit ties, has historically been committed to peaceful coexistence.

He expressed concerns that “From the historical past, we’ve seen our youth who have gotten involved in political issues that have led to violence and, in some situations, have resulted in serious injuries to some of our people here. The youth can be volatile and can easily be persuaded by politicians.”

The President of the Nayagenia Development Association was speaking during an annual gathering of the chiefs and people of Nayagenia dubbed ‘Nayagenia Jeiro’ (NJ23) under the theme “Nayagenia – Uniting for development.”

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability during the electoral process, Mr. Anuseh said the purpose of the Nayagenia Jeiro is to create an environment for peaceful coexistence with other communities and to identify flash points that may bring conflict in the community.

The durbar aimed to foster a sense of unity and mobilize resources for the development of the community.

“Among other things, the purpose of the Nayagenia Jeiro is to get potable drinking water for the community members, improve the schools that we have because there are a lot of schools that have no furniture, and that is affecting proper teaching and learning. We also intend to mobilize resources to desilt the dams in the community for all-year-round farming. So, at the end of this period, we should be in a position to muster resources for these projects,” Anuseh added.

Municipal Chief Executive for the Kassena-Nankana, Joseph Adongo, commended the chiefs and people of Nayagenia for their commitment towards development, emphasizing the need for consensus efforts to develop the communities.

He entreated the people of the municipality to shun “bad behaviors such as female genital mutilation, forced marriages, teenage pregnancies, stealing, among others, which are tendencies that ruin our culture.”

The durbar brought together members of the Nayagenia community in the diaspora, residents, and well-wishers in a spirit of solidarity and shared commitment to community progress.

The event kicked off with a colorful procession, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of Nayagenia.

Traditional dances, music, and vibrant displays adorned the streets, creating an atmosphere of celebration and unity.

As part of the Nayagenia Jeiro (NJ23), sporting activities, health screening, a durbar, dinner, and fundraising were held to mobilize resources for specific projects to uplift the Nayagenia community.