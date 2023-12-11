The spokesperson of The New Force Movement has been granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 and is required to report to the police three times a week.

The Belgian national, Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi was detained by the National Investigation Bureau when she was invited as part of the Bureau’s steps to identify the persons behind the movement’s formation.

According to the movement, Ms Abbiusi was summoned for a discussion on Monday, December 4, 2023, and has not been released since.

Ms. Abbusi was arraigned at the Kaneshie district court to face charges of allegedly obtaining a student permit in Ghana through false declarations on Monday where she was granted bail.

Dozens of supporters of the movement gathered outside the Court to show support for their spokesperson, Shalimar Abbusi.

The supporters donning the movement’s colours held placards and chanted slogans in support of Ms Abbusi.

She was remanded into lawful custody on Friday, December 8 by the same court. She was first arraigned by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The court gave the prosecution a few days to conclude investigations and remanded the accused person into lawful custody to reappear on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Mr Jamal Tonzua, who represented the accused person, told the court that GIS just wanted to abuse the rights of his client and that under Ghana’s Constitution, she was entitled to a fair trial, saying the GIS should have concluded their investigations before coming to court.

The defence counsel prayed for bail because his client was not a flight risk.

According to counsel, the accused person’s passport was with GIS and that the Service should be able to detect her movements.

The counsel said the accused person had men of substance to stand as sureties.