The government states that discussions are well advanced on plans to cater to physically challenged individuals across the country.

This follows recent protests at the Ministry of Roads and Highways by some physically challenged toll workers, demanding their withheld salaries after the cessation of toll collection.

The government, however, has since denied owing the group.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the government is committed to alleviating the plight of physically challenged persons.

“It may not be long from now; there will be a clear statement on how disabled persons in this country are going to be looked after because I am privy to the discussions currently going on. This will not be limited to those who had the privilege to work in our toll booths. I must also put on record that those who had the privilege to work in our toll booths were treated well in accordance with the dictates of the contract.”