Get ready to embark on an enthralling odyssey into the lives of Ghanaians living abroad with Citi TV’s captivating new programme, ‘Beyond Borders’.

Premiering in December, this groundbreaking series hosted by Caleb Kudah will delve into the experiences of Ghanaians who have made their mark in various corners of the globe.

Join the Citi TV team as we traverse continents, from the bustling streets of London, New York, and Johannesburg, to the serene landscapes of Namibia, capturing the essence of Ghanaian communities thriving across the diaspora.

Witness first-hand the resilience, determination, and cultural richness of Ghanaians who have established themselves in diverse professions, from entrepreneurship to culinary arts abroad.

Through insightful interviews and captivating narratives, ‘Beyond Borders’ will not only showcase the achievements of Ghanaians abroad but also highlight their contributions to their adopted countries and their unwavering connection to Ghana.

On December 6 at 7:30 PM, don’t miss the premiere of ‘Beyond Borders’ on Citi TV, where you’ll witness the inspiring stories of Ghanaians who have dared to venture beyond their borders and pursue their dreams.

As part of this enriching journey, the Citi TV team will continue to explore new destinations, expanding the tapestry of Ghanaian experiences showcased in ‘Beyond Borders’.

“Beyond Borders is actually the life of Ghanaians beyond borders,” explained Samuel Attah-Mensah, Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM.

“We are exploring other countries and how Ghanaians live their lives in different spaces, enterprises, the corporate world, on the streets, religion, entertainment among others. We just capture anything and everything happening within the Ghanaian communities.”

Attah-Mensah emphasized the significance of engaging Ghanaian diasporans in conversations about Ghana’s development.

“We look out for Ghanaian communities to tell their stories and also to draw them into the Ghana conversations. Because lots of them just see stuff on social media, but they are not able to engage directly. So we create forums for them, we discuss issues, some of the issues we discuss here [in Ghana], we discuss with them.”

“We are going everywhere, every country, where there are Ghanaians, we are going there,” Attah-Mensah reaffirmed.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to connect with Ghanaians abroad and celebrate their contributions to the world.

‘Beyond Borders’ is a must-watch program that will broaden your horizons and inspire you with tales of resilience, determination, and cultural pride.

Stay tuned for more updates on ‘Beyond Borders’, and mark your calendars for the premiere on Citi TV on December 6, 2023.

Beyond Borders is sponsored by PayAngel and Bethel Logistics.

To sponsor, call 0244388233.