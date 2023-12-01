Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) in Ghana has awarded Ms. Mary Adu-Gyamfi the 2023 Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa.

This recognition, which is in line with the company’s Global University Strategy, and further underscores Newmont’s commitment to fostering inclusion and diversity.

Mary was the top female student in Mining Engineering and graduated in the first-class division, with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 83.54%, making her the recipient of the Newmont award. The award package includes a cash prize (Ghana Cedi equivalent) of One Thousand Dollars (US$1,000.00), a laptop computer, and a national service opportunity with the company, which Mary has begun at the company’s Ahafo South mine.

“In line with our value of promoting inclusion and diversity, the Newmont Best Graduating Female Student in Mining Engineering award was instituted to encourage and empower young females pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in general, and mining in particular,” said David Thornton, managing director of Newmont’s business in Africa.

Newmont instituted the Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering Award in 2019, under its Global University Strategy. The strategy and the associated award enables the company to, among other things, build a pipelineof brilliant academic talents and bridgethegender gap inSTEMeducation. Other key initiatives under the University Strategy include the Newmont internship and graduate programmes, which offer varied durations of practical experience for new university graduates as well as continuing students. These programmes help to build the capacity and experience of participants, and make them more competitive in the job market.