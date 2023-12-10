A chief in the Northern Region has been arrested for allegedly wielding an M16 assault rifle with six fully loaded magazines at the Ambariya Senior High School in Tamale.

The incident has sparked concerns about the circulation of illegal weapons in the region and the potential impact on security.

According to Citi News sources, the arrest follows long-standing concerns raised by civil society organizations about the proliferation of illegal firearms in Northern Ghana.

These organizations have linked the frequent conflicts in the region to unauthorized access to sophisticated weaponry.

The Ghana Small Arms Commission has been working to prevent the illegal arms trade and tackle the issue of gun violence.

However, despite their efforts, police officers regularly discover various weapons and ammunition concealed in vehicles across the region.

CitiNews sources within the Regional Police Command confirmed that the arrested chief will be arraigned before the court on Monday.