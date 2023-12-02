Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are currently at various polling centres to cast their votes in the party’s parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies nationwide.

Voting at the various polling centers started at 7 am, while voting commenced in other centres at 7:45 am, with delegates queued to elect the various candidates.

There’s a heavy security presence in most of the polling centres; delegates’ phones have been taken away from them before they are allowed entry to the ballot box.

Ejura-Sekyedumase

There is heavy police presence at the Ejura-Sekyedumase Constituency voting centre as the police are conducting strict checks to prevent possible disturbances.

As one of the hotspots in the Ashanti region, a number of police officers have been deployed to the area.

Okaikwei North

About 850 delegates are expected to vote in the Okaikwei North constituency. Six aspirants are in the race within this constituency, hoping to be the next parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.

Madina

Voting started at 7:32 am in Madina at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC). Special preferences are given to the aged, pregnant women, and people who have funerals to attend.

Asawase

Voting has begun in the Asawase Constituency in a contest that promises to be exciting as an uncle and his nephew are part of the three contenders seeking to represent the NPP ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Tamale North

There was a heated disagreement between the police and delegates at the Nobisco centre where the Tamale North elections are taking place.

Voting started at 7:43 at the Tamale North voting centre.

It took the intervention of the police commander who visited the centre to resolve the issue. He had meanwhile refused to engage the media.

Tamale South

Voting at Tamale South is also progressing smoothly, with a total of 1,185 delegates expected to cast their ballot.

An arrangement with the Tamale South constituency executives has the Electoral Commission setting up two polling stations at the Lamashegu voting centre due to the high number of delegates in the constituency.

The Tamale metropolitan director of the EC, Bismark Nteh, explained that the move is to fast-track the voting process and to ensure voting ends within the stipulated 2:00 pm closing time.

Tamale Central

One Osman Amadu, the Tamale central constituency financial secretary, has been taken away by the police for taking a photograph of his ballot.

The EC Metropolitan Director, Bismark Nteh, in consultation with the executive committee members of the Tamale Central constituency, declared his ballot as rejected based on the standing orders of the party.

Adentan

Voting started at 7:04 am in the Adentan constituency. Voting is going on smoothly so far. There is a heavy police presence. One of the aspirants, Akosua Asaa Manu, has cast her vote.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP Primaries, which were originally part of the five constituencies expected to partake in today’s primaries, have been cancelled over a disagreement at the polling centre.

The exercise was scheduled to take place at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised for the primaries to be held at a neutral centre in Ellembelle following last week’s demonstrations over the underdevelopment of the area.

Wulensi

Voting has started smoothly at Wulensi constituency with heavy police presence on the grounds to ensure a peaceful process. A total of 518 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

The register was about 530 delegates, but some have died, leaving the number at 518.

Two aspirants are contesting in the race. They include the former MP, Thomas Donkor Ogaajah, and Abdulai Haruna.

The two were the last contenders in the last elections when Thomas Ogaajah beat Mr. Haruna, who has made a strong comeback, hoping to beat Ogaajah and subsequently win the seat.

Tamale Central

At the Jubilee Park where Tamale Central constituency election is taking place, voting started at 8 am with a total of 881 delegates expected to cast their ballot.

There’s a heavy security presence there to maintain peace and order.

Ablekuma Central

Collins Amoah, a businessman and one of the contestants of the Ablekuma Central Constituency seat, affirmed his confidence about winning the elections.

In an interview with Citi News, a contestant Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, a Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, said, “I’m one of the aspirants, and I have been talking to the delegates, giving them my message of hope and preaching the message of a new energy for the constituency. The kind of energy and enthusiasm I’m seeing around, I’m very confident that it is going to be a very great today.”

Ebenezer Narh Nartey, a former MP for the Ablekuma Central Constituency also wants a comeback.

Larry Anyetei Adjei, a businessman and a contender, says he will prioritize the establishment of a fashion house should he become the MP for the constituency.

Kpandai

At Kpandai constituency, the voting process is going on peacefully with heavy security presence on the grounds. A total of 749 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

Delegates’ phones are taken before they are allowed entry to cast their ballots.

According to the constituency communications director, Shhaban Mumuni, the move is to ensure that no delegate takes a photo of the ballots.

He believes the measures put in place will ensure free and fair elections.

Upper West Region

Voting commenced in the Upper West Region without any major hindrance in all 7 centres to elect parliamentary candidates to represent the NPP during the 2024 general elections.

Turnout, according to Citi News’ sources, has been good with maximum security presence at all the centres.