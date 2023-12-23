The Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh otherwise known as ‘Napo’, was adjudged the 2023 Minister of the Year at the 5th Ghana Ministers of State Execellence Honuors.

The event which took place at the Holiday Inn on Friday December 22, saw other Ministers of State also being recognized for their sterling performances in the Akufo-Addo’s administration.

It was once again a testament that his modest contributions to nation building are being followed closely.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Opoku Prempeh, expressed his appreciation to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government.

He remarked, “It is a challenge and an encouragement to continue to give off my best as a public official, in the best of my ability to the people of Ghana.

He added, “Whilst I am eternally grateful to His Excellency, the President, for the opportunity to serve. I pay glowing tribute to the dynamic team I work with. They are the bulwarks behind the success story.”

He also expressed his appreciation to God for granting him and his team the fortitude to serve Ghanaians.

“Overall, I am grateful to the almighty God for his protection and sustenance and for granting us resilience and fortitude.This honour is once again deeply appreciated,” the Energy Minister said.