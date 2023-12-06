Parliament has constituted an ad-hoc committee to probe matters relating to the locked-up funds of customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Limited.

The committee will be chaired by the Member of Parliament for Essikado Ketan, Joe Ghartey.

This follows a petition presented to the House by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, on behalf of the group.

The customers, in their petition, are demanding an investigation to establish reasons accounting for the government’s failure to pay their locked-up funds and also compelling the government to pay their investments.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in presenting the petition to the special committee, issued a 3-month window for the submission of its report.

“I will proceed to establish a committee to receive the petition, investigate, and report to the House, and I will propose that the committee be chaired by Joe Ghartey. The other members will include Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Dr. Benjamin Yeboah, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, and two technical experts.