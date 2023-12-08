Lawyers of former President John Dramani Mahama have petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (DCOP) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to investigate the unauthorized use of their client’s credentials.

The lawyers in the petition dated October 2, 2023, said that “on or about October 2, 2023, several copies of a document bearing our Client’s seal and style, and with the following particulars were found on several social media platforms. Particulars: Title: “Memo: Support for the Occupy the BoG Demonstration” Date: October 2, 2023 Signatory: Joyce Below Mogtari.”

They further noted that additional inquiries revealed that the individuals behind the publication of the document were members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing that “The said document was not authored or issued by our client.”

Mr. Mahama’s Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, in a post on X on Thursday, December 7, 2023, indicated, “We hope that the police will enforce the law and help protect our democracy.”

She said this was because disinformation was detrimental to the country’s democracy.

“Disinformation is inimical to our democracy. Our laws protect us and our democracy from disinformation.”

“About 2 months ago, the hard-working members of our team found that some individuals were spreading false information on a forged letterhead of the office of HE John Mahama. We made a formal complaint to the Ghana Police Service to bring the persons to book. We hope that the police will enforce the law and help protect our democracy,” she said.

