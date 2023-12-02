Renowned Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford has died. The announcement of his passing was made on Friday, December 1.

Casely-Hayford, also a member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana, was widely recognized for his outspoken and candid perspectives on social and economic matters in Ghana.

Reports indicate that he died after a long battle with Kidney disease.

Profile of Sydney Casely-Hayford

As the Managing Partner of TMI Consulting Ltd, Casely-Hayford steered the firm towards providing astute financial analysis and consulting services to a diverse clientele, encompassing governments, corporations, and investors.

His understanding of the intricate dynamics of the African financial sector has propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

Casely-Hayford’s intellectual prowess extended beyond his consulting practice. He was a regular contributor to Ghanaian and international media outlets, where he dissected complex financial and economic.

He was also more widely known for being a leading voice within the pressure group, OccupyGhana.