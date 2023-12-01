Parliament has asked the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to reconsider the directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to fresh students, teaching and non-teaching staff to begin academic work on Monday, December 4, 2023.

A statement by the Parliamentary Service noted that “due to the short notice with its attendant inconvenience to students, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff, the House proposes for the consideration of the Hon. Minister of Education the first week of January 2024 as a more convenient and appropriate time for parents, students and teachers to adequately prepare for academic work.”

There have been concerns about the short period students have to prepare in reporting to school.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, however, stated the academic calendar was released weeks ago to allow parents to prepare ahead of time.

The Ministry of Education on Thursday, November 30, maintained that the reopening date for fresh Senior High School students remains December 4, 2023.

The date, which is for both single and double-track students, was contained in the 2023/2024 academic calendar released by the Ghana Education Service.

The Parliamentary Service in the statement dated Friday, December 1, added “In view of the urgency of this matter and various concerns raised by Members of Parliament and other stakeholders, the Rt. Hon Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has directed the Minister of Education to appear before the House and brief Members on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:30 pm.

Attached is the full statement by the Parliamentary Service