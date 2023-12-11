The Head of the Local Government Service, Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, has asked that all local government staff aspiring for assembly positions in the upcoming District Assembly Elections, scheduled for December 19, should immediately resign from their positions if they emerge victorious.

Nana Ato Arthur, who urged all Ghanaians to participate in the District Assembly Elections, also emphasized that one cannot simultaneously hold the position of an assembly member and be employed as a staff of the Local Government Service.

During an engagement at the 6th and 7th Annual Local Government Procurement Professionals Association of Ghana Conference in Koforidua, the Head of the Local Government Service announced that the service would terminate the employment of members who fail to resign after winning their elections.

“I’m not saying go and contest; I said let’s get involved. Nobody is against you going to contest, except that when you win, you simply submit your resignation letter; that’s all. As a staff, if you win as an assembly member, you cannot simultaneously be an assembly member and a local service staff. It’s not that you can’t go, but you decide; after winning, you just resign from the service. When you lose, you continue to be with us,” he explained.