The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has encouraged Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who are fatigued to consider resigning rather than undermining the party’s progress.

Expressing concern about the conduct of certain appointees whose actions affect the party’s popularity, Kodua stated, “If you are tired, resign and leave so the party can retain power.”

“If you are a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party.”

The NPP General Secretary also called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately conduct a reshuffle to bring new faces into his government.

In his address at the party’s annual Thanksgiving service held at the party headquarters, Kodua asserted that appointing new faces is essential to propel the NPP towards achieving its objectives.

“It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election.”