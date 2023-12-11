The Assembly member for the Santeo Electoral Area, Samuel Abbrey, has stated that some victims of the recent demolition on a ten-acre land, which left over a hundred homeowners homeless, are currently taking shelter in his house and with other neighbours.

According to him, despite several attempts to engage the alleged estate developer to find a resolution prior to the demolition, it did not materialize.

The demolitions occurred on the evening of December 8 in Santeo New Jordan within the Kpone-Katamanso municipality, leaving many stranded, including mothers with infants.

Speaking to Citi News, the assembly member for the area blamed the demolition on the issue of multiple land sales.

He added that the exercise has inconvenienced a lot of residents in the area, leaving him with little to no option but to support the displaced people.

“We have provided some spaces for them to lay their heads while they are looking for a permanent place to go, and when it comes to my house, I have given rooms to some of the families, and I have spoken to a co-tenant who has also given out his house for some of the people to occupy.”