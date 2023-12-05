Rap icon Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie has revealed that he has collaborated with gospel powerhouse Obaapa Christy on a yet-to-be-released track.

This unexpected pairing marks a significant departure from Sarkodie’s usual style, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the song.

Sarkodie, known for his hard-hitting lyrics and flow, has long been a dominant force in the African hip-hop scene.

Revealing the news of the collaboration on X, the ‘Adonai’ rapper said, “Gave one of my fav heartfelt verses to the legend Obaapa Christy”.

Obaapa Christy openly expressed her admiration for Sarkodie despite his focus on a secular audience. While their musical backgrounds may differ, Sarkodie and Obaapa Christy share a deep-rooted passion for music and a desire to inspire and uplift listeners.

Their collaboration promises to be a unique blend of styles, bringing together two of Ghana’s most celebrated artists.

Check the tweet below