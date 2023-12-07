Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku says he does not know the plans of the Ghana Football Association for the Black Stars to pitch camp in Ghana or elsewhere.

When asked about the probable training location for Ghana in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the deputy stated that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has not yet conveyed any information to the ministry.

In just 37 days, top nations will gather in Ivory Coast, all vying for victory in the Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana, pursuing its fifth title, is among the contenders for the prestigious tournament.

“Nothing has come before the Sports Ministry concerning where Ghana will pitch camp ahead of AFCON 2023. When we get such an information, we will interrogate it and let the people of Ghana know,” he said to Citi Sports.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.