The spokesperson of “The New Force,” Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, has allegedly been arrested by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

Ghanaians in the last few weeks have witnessed the appearance of giant billboards showcasing “The New Force”.

According to the group, Ms. Abbiusi was summoned for a discussion on Monday, December 4, 2023, and has not been released since. They further stated that security officials have repeatedly questioned Ms. Abbiusi about “The New Force,” seeking to identify the individuals behind the movement.

The New Force in a statement said, “As we have now found out, for the past 4 days, Ms Abbiusi has been kept continuously in custody by the officers of the National Investigations Bureau, formerly the BNI. During these 4 days, the security officials have continuously questioned Ms Abbiusi about the New Force; wanting to know which people are behind it and if the people want to run for President.”

“Further, over this period, she has been denied access to legal representation, subjected to an unlawful search of her premises, and held beyond the legal 48-hour limit without formal charges. Further, despite the objections of Ms Abbiusi’s lawyers, her apartment was broken into without a warrant and the place ransacked. Yet not a single element of incriminating evidence was found against her.”

They indicated that such actions by security operatives ‘undermine faith in our democracy as well as the independence and fairness of our political institutions’.

It lashed out at the government for abusing the country’s laws.

“Ms Abbiusi’s arrest clearly marks an attempt by the Government to abuse our laws and its power in order to persecute political opponents.”

Click here to read the full statement by The New Force