The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has urged Ghanaians to seek indigenous solutions to turn Ghana’s situation around. He explained that instead of succumbing to the economic challenges facing the country, Ghanaians should unleash the entrepreneurial spirit inherent in them.

Speaking at the Group’s Annual Thanksgiving Service on Friday, December 8, at its headquarters in Accra, the Executive Chairman said that just as the lepers in 2 Kings 7:8 did and succeeded by using their own available local resources, he trusts that God will deliver Ghana from its current predicament if the nation depends on homegrown solutions.

“Just as the lepers relied on their own initiatives and succeeded. If we are determined to use whatever strength and limited resources God has bestowed on us, we shall succeed.”

He was of the view that even though this year has presented formidable global challenges, and Ghana has not been exempted, Ghanaians should not succumb to these economic challenges but rather unleash the entrepreneurial spirit inherent in them.

“It is imperative that we seek indigenous solutions to diminish our reliance on foreign products. The time has come for us to bolster our domestic production, ensuring that we prioritize consuming what we manufacture to alleviate the persistent strain on the cedi. With steadfast belief in the Almighty’s grace, I am confident that prioritizing localization will lead us to emerge victoriously from these challenges,” he emphasized.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Dr. Freda Prempeh, in a short remark, reiterated that her Ministry will continue to support the private sector to keep the country clean.

She noted that Jospong Group’s recent achievement of gaining Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMO) authorization at COP 28 is not only commendable but also a testament for others to follow.

She commended President Nana Addo for his vision in establishing the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, which has facilitated great achievements for the country.

“Together, we will overcome sanitation challenges and grow from strength to strength,” she prayed.

The Guest Minister for the event, Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, the president of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, preaching on the theme; “Be grateful enough to return,” praised the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group for the annual weeklong thanksgiving service and for organizing it year after year without fail regardless of the difficulties that the company may be going through.

“It takes a level of thankfulness to return to be grateful,” he noted.

Citing Luke 17:15, “When one of them saw that he was healed, he came back. He praised God in a loud voice. He threw himself at Jesus’ feet and thanked Him; he said, ‘And when you return to say thank you, the Spirit shall empower you to do more.'”

Touching on the election in 2024, Dr. Ami-Narh stated that the God who has seen Ghana through several elections will also see the country through the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Dr. Agyepong took the opportunity to thank the staff and management of the Jospong Group of Companies for their support over the years. He also commended all the ministers of state and members of parliament and all individuals and institutions that have supported the Group in one way or another in the past years.