The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has refuted claims of funding the billboards of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate-elect for the Ablekuma Central constituency, Jefferson Sackey.

Mr. Sackey, in an interview earlier this week, said billboards and posters were supported by an NPP group within the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.

“All the billboards, posters, and brochures you see were supported by an NPP group within the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association,” he explained.

In a statement issued on Friday, the association disassociated itself entirely from any claims of involvement in the creation or funding of billboards for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate.

“While the association acknowledges that there may be spare parts dealers within its membership who hold political affiliations and may individually support candidates, this does not reflect the stance or involvement of the association as a whole,” the association added.

The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Association assured its members and the public that it does not participate in political activities, and any assertions suggesting otherwise were inaccurate.

“The association recognizes the diversity of its membership, acknowledging that individual spare parts dealers may choose to support political candidates of their choice.”

“However, such personal choices do not represent the official position of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association,” it said.

The association reiterated its commitment to maintaining a non-political stance and ensuring that its activities focus solely on the welfare and interests of its members in the spare parts industry.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE ABOSSEY OKAI SPARE PARTS DEALERS ASSOCIATION BELOW:

