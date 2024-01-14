Mohammed Kudus, the standout player from West Ham, is unfit to participate in Ghana’s initial group match against Cape Verde in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nursing an injury, Kudus will be absent when Ghana faces Cape Verde at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Ivory Coast.

In Chris Hughton’s debut AFCON tournament, the decision has been made to stick with Richard Ofori as the starting goalkeeper.

The second-choice goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates gets the nod over Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Inaki Williams, the legendary player from Athletic Club, begins on the bench, with Joseph Paintsil and Jordan Ayew taking the starting positions on the flanks.

Antoine Semenyo has been chosen to lead the line, while Majeed Ashimeru is expected to start alongside Baba Iddrisu in the midfield.

Following Egypt’s 2-2 draw, a victory in this game would position Ghana at the top of Group B.