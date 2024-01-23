The management of Citi FM and Citi TV has completed another resettlement centre for persons displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The second centre is located in Ada, within the Greater Accra Region’s Ada East District. It is specifically designed to house 200 displaced individuals.

The first resettlement centre is situated in Tokpo, Shai-Osudoku District.

This resettlement centre forms a crucial part of the Citi Foundation’s “Rebuild” phase, offering relief support to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

During the brief commissioning ceremony held in Ada on Tuesday, Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, expressed his gratitude to listeners and viewers whose generosity made the resettlement centre a reality.

Mr. Avle emphasized the centre’s importance in providing temporary housing for those rendered homeless by the flood caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He noted that the decision to build resettlement shelters arose from the understanding that some affected individuals might not be able to rebuild their homes for several months.

“A few days into the campaign, we made the bold decision to build resettlement shelters because reports indicated that some people’s houses were devastated and couldn’t be rebuilt for many months.”

“We also realized that because many of these people will want to own their own houses, they may not wish to stay in a resettlement shelter forever. Based on the deliberations and advice from the DCE and local leaders, we decided on a two-in-one approach. We have built a resettlement centre that can accommodate up to 200 people. However, when the permanent solution is implemented, and they move back to their residences or acquire their own houses, we don’t want the building to become a white elephant. Therefore, the district has agreed with us that the building we are commissioning today will be repurposed to become a fully equipped and furnished skills training centre, providing necessary skills and training for many women and young people in this community,” he noted.

Mr. Avle also commended donors for their generosity, pointing out that contributions from corporate Ghana and listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV showcased the true Ghanaian spirit.

Nene Tsatsu Pediator V, representing the Ada Traditional Council, echoed Mr. Avle’s sentiments and expressed gratitude to the donors on behalf of the community.

He urged other individuals and organizations to join in supporting the victims.

Nene Pediator V appealed to Citi TV and Citi FM to continue using their network to solicit assistance for the ongoing needs of the affected communities.

The ceremony marked a significant step in providing both immediate relief and long-term empowerment for those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Ada.

“Citi TV and Citi FM, upon hearing about the flood issues, came to the district to personally assess the situation and inform the public through news reports, attracting support from individuals, NGOs, and companies to aid the affected communities.”

“Citi TV and Citi FM initiated the project to provide a shelter for the affected people, and Nene Abraham Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of Ada, expresses his utmost gratitude to all of you for your contributions. We also take this opportunity to appeal to Citi TV and Citi FM to continue using their network to solicit further assistance for the victims,” Nene Pediator V stated.

