The Ashanti regional chapter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly criticized the government, accusing it of neglecting the Ashanti region and sidelining it in terms of development.

The party specifically points fingers at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what they perceive as a deliberate lack of attention and resources directed toward the region’s growth.

During a press conference in Kumasi, Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Region Secretary of the NDC, expressed concern that the government appears to be intentionally depriving the Ashanti region of developmental projects, contrasting it with other regions that are witnessing a consistent surge in infrastructural advancements.

Amoakohene urged the electorate to consider voting out the NPP in the upcoming 2024 polls, citing their dissatisfaction with the perceived neglect.

He emphasized the need for the government to expedite the completion of all stalled projects in the region.

“We believe that the Ashanti region has been sidelined, so far as development is concerned. And it’s even reflected in his appointments, ministers, Chief Executives and others.

“We believe that this current NPP set-up has nothing to offer the Ashanti region,” the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC said.

