The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has commissioned a state-of-the-art child daycare centre in the city designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children of migrants in the waste sector.

The single-storey childcare centre, located in the heart of the bustling Old Fadama township, was constructed under the auspices of the Mayor’s Migration Council’s Global Cities Fund and financed by the Robert Bosch Foundation. It is expected to serve as a haven of learning, care, and growth for the children of migrants in the informal waste sector between the ages of six months to three years.

The new edifice, constructed by City Plus Limited, boasts modern amenities, including age-appropriate classrooms, a play area, and dedicated spaces for meals and rest, as well as an office.

Mayor Sackey expressed her dedication to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations within the city, especially migrants in the waste sector, stressing that “Every child deserves a supportive environment for growth and learning.”

She said the initiative was part of the city’s broader social inclusion program, which aims to bridge gaps and uplift communities that often find themselves on the fringes of society. Adding that by addressing the specific needs of families in the waste sector, the AMA sought to break the cycle of poverty and create opportunities for a brighter future.

Fatao Dialo Ndiaye, Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration (IOM), commended the Mayor’s commitment to migrant and community rights, emphasizing the notable engagement of Accra’s residents.

Drawing on her extensive travels through Mali, Nigeria, Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, Madam Ndiaye affirmed Ghana’s standout commitment, adding that Accra was fortunate to have such a dedicated leader.

She acknowledged the significance of considering migrants as an integral part of society and highlighted the Mayor’s efforts to lead their integration, a stance supported by IOM.

She commended the initiatives in integrating migrants into the city and stressed the need for Africans to embrace and integrate migrants.

The IOM’s Chief of Mission appealed to the community to maintain the facility and support the Mayor’s vision, underscoring the importance of ensuring a lasting positive impact.

French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, who graced the occasion, expressed gratitude to the Mayor and assured the support of France and the embassy in Ghana for ongoing collaboration.

Present at the commissioning were the Presiding Member of the AMA, Alfred Adjei, the Coordinating Director of the AMA, Douglas N.K Annoful, a representative from Amnesty International Ghana, Genevieve Partington, a representative from Ghana Immigration Service, the 2009 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ‘Artist of the Year’–Okyeame Kwame, Assemblyman for Amamomo Electoral Area, Musah Ziyad, chiefs and staff of the Assembly, among others.