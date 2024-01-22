It was all joy and excitement at the Medoma R/C Primary and Kindergarten School in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region when authorities took delivery of teaching and learning materials.

The gesture by ASA Savings and Loans Limited was part of the company’s commitment to enhancing teaching and learning in their operational areas.

The financial institution presented furniture and other learning materials to the authorities of the school.

The items included four bookshelves, six white marker boards, four teachers’ tables, four teachers’ chairs, ten hexagonal tables, and 60 chairs.

Speaking during a short handing-over ceremony of the items, the CSR/Sustainability Manager for ASA Savings and Loans, Richard Nartey, said the focus was to help improve the education of children in their formative stages.

He indicated that the company desired to make teaching and learning accessible to young children of school-going age irrespective of their location in the country.

“With these items, the potential for a better future for these children can be realized,” he added.

The Bakwai Area Manager for the financial institution, Samuel Odame Sekyi, also said the aim was not only to give back to society but also to ensure that essential teaching and learning infrastructure was available for children in deprived communities.

The branch manager of the company at Bekwai, Godwin Nelson, who was part of the team, said individuals, groups, and organizations should fully embrace CSR and commit to providing essentials that enable children to thrive and embrace life fully.

The headteacher of the Medoma R/C Primary School, Emmanuel Kwadwo Duodu expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He further appealed to benevolent individuals and corporate bodies to assist the school with a place of convenience, potable drinking water through the provision of a mechanized borehole, and rehabilitation of the school’s buildings, which are in a deplorable state.

Also present during the presentation ceremony were the Queen Mother and opinion leaders of the community.