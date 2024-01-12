The ongoing repair of the leaking concrete roofs in the old “Gee” blocks at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has achieved a 60% completion rate.

This crucial initiative is part of the Asantehene’s comprehensive $10 million renovation and modernization project for the hospital.

The successful repair of these roofs is a significant step toward the phased renovation of all hospital wards, aligning with the Asantehene’s 25th-anniversary legacy projects.

At a recent site meeting attended by hospital management, lead sponsor Justmoh Constructions Limited, and Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HeKAP) leadership, the progress of the concrete roof repairs was assessed. The meeting also discussed plans for the expedited phased renovation of the blocks, which have not undergone comprehensive renovation since the hospital’s establishment in 1955.

Among the attendees were KATH CEO Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, Justmoh Constructions Limited CEO Mr. Justice Amoh, and HeKAP Chairman Mr. Samuel Au-Boakye. The meeting expressed satisfaction with Premier Steels Limited’s work in repairing the concrete roofs to eliminate water seepage.

Mr. Amoh, committed to bearing the full cost of renovating one of the blocks, emphasized his dedication to completing the project coinciding with the Asantehene’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

He insisted on using hospital-grade materials meeting international standards for the longevity of the renovation.

Prof. Addai-Mensah commended Mr. Amoh’s commitment and assured the availability of funds for the project.

The hospital’s Board, management, and HeKAP team are determined to ensure the timely completion, despite the active use of all wards in the blocks for inpatient care.

To facilitate the renovation process, management is collaborating with clinical directorates and units for the phased relocation of some wards. For instance, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Directorate in the “A Block” has agreed to relocate services to other parts of the hospital, allowing renovation works to commence.

The Asantehene’s KATH Renovation Project aims to extensively repair and modernize the old “Gee” blocks, encompassing plumbing, electrical, tiling, medical facilities, and other civil works at the hospital.

