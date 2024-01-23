Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties.

This announcement was made in a three-sentence statement issued by the Ghana Football Association late Tuesday evening.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect,” GFA added in the statement.

It also noted that its Executive Council has decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

This decision was taken after the Black Stars exited AFCON 2023 without a win in their three group games.

About Hughton’s appointment

Hughton was appointed in February 2023, succeeding Otto Addo, whose contract with the men’s senior national team expired after the 2022 World Cup.

He was tasked with overseeing the remainder of Ghana’s qualifiers for AFCON 2023, taking the team to the tournament in Ivory Coast, as well as supervising the start of the Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Before assuming the role of head coach, Hughton was named as the Technical Adviser of the Black Stars ahead of the two-legged play-offs for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, remaining in the role for the Qatar tournament.

