An Analyst with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Emmanuel K. Bensah, has described the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the ECOWAS as an unwise decision.

According to him, this is not the right time for these countries to depart from the organization as it would create logistical issues for the countries.

Three West African countries, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, on January 28, 2024, announced their decision to break away from the Economic Community of West African States with immediate effect.

The countries are currently led by militaries that seized power from civilian leaders.

“After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” the countries said in a joint statement issued on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The countries in the statement explained that the organization has not given any support to these countries concerning the existential fight against terrorism and insecurity.

“Indeed, the organization has not provided assistance to our States in the context of our existential fight against terrorism and insecurity; worse, when these States decided to take their destiny into their own hands, it adopted an irrational and unacceptable posture by imposing illegal, illegitimate, inhumane, and irresponsible sanctions in violation of its texts; all things which have further weakened populations already bruised by years of violence imposed by instrumentalized and remote-controlled terrorist hordes.”

However, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, January 29, 2024, Mr. K. Bensah emphasized that the decision could have been handled properly.

He explained the disadvantages of the move, stating that it is going to be a hindrance to citizens of these countries in other countries, affecting the logistical freedom the citizens must have enjoyed.

Citizens of these countries would now have to apply for all things concerning ECOWAS.

“Now these three countries would no longer enjoy the visa-free ration in West Africa. They will now need to apply for Visas to enter Ghana and other ECOWAS countries. Now, what about Malians who are in Ghana, they will no longer be ECOWAS citizens.”

“Malians who are in any other ECOWAS country, they will no longer be ECOWAS citizens, they will not be treated as such. They will now have to apply as if they are aliens to the ECOWAS community.”

He asserted that the countries should have had a conversation with ECOWAS highlighting their dismay with treatment towards them, rather than withdrawal.

He also advised the countries to reconsider their decision.

