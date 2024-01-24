The lawyer for the convicted coup plotters, Victor Adawudu, says they will appeal the ruling the High Court made against his clients.

The High Court, on Wednesday, January 24, convicted six of the coup plotters on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

The six persons including three soldiers are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

They have been sentenced to death by hanging.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, were, however, acquitted.

Mr. Adawudu told the media after the ruling that the defence team would appeal the case expressing certainty that the evidence presented was not properly scrutinized.

“I believe that the evidence we have put before the court is not being looked at critically, and I think that it is a process, and we will also be going to the Supreme Court for it to also look at the evidence, and you saw that the soldiers were charged with conspiracy and have been acquitted on the substantive charge so these are things that we will go to the Supreme Court to test.”

“I believe that looking at what we have put before this court, we have done well, and we will be going to the Supreme Court because they don’t even have an inventory of the time they arrested the people to show that the guns they were talking about were with the people who had them. We will see what we will do.”

