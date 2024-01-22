Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the next round of the 2023 AFCON have been dealt a major blow after the Black Stars suffered another late meltdown to draw 2-2 with Mozambique.

Ghana took a 2-0 lead through two converted penalty kicks by Jordan Ayew, but two goals in the 91st and 94th minutes, respectively, from Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava wiped out Ghana’s lead.

Catamo’s penalty kick was awarded after the ball struck Black Stars captain Andre Ayew’s hand inside the penalty box.

The result means Ghana’s chances of progressing to the next round as one of the best third-placed teams are in serious danger.

The Black Stars have just two points after drawing 2-2 with Egypt and losing 1-2 to Cape Verde in the previous games in Group B.

Chris Hughton’s men have a goal difference of -1 and sit behind the host nation Cote D’Ivoire (three points) in the standings of the third-best teams battling for a spot in the next round, despite Cote D’Ivoire suffering a shock 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Cape Verde’s 2-2 draw with Egypt means the Blue Sharks top Group B with seven points, while Egypt progresses automatically after picking up three points from three draws in three contests.

Zambia, Namibia, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Algeria are in the mix to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.