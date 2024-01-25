Some constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Gomoa Central constituency have distanced themselves from an earlier press conference organised by some ward coordinators, calling on the national leadership of the party to consider replacing its parliamentary candidate, Kwame Dean Yawson, with Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, going into the 2024 elections.

The group says Kwame Asare Obeng, who is contesting as an independent candidate, is more marketable and stands a chance of winning the election, hence their appeal to the national leadership.

The constituency executives of the party have condemned the act by the ward coordinators, describing it as a breach of party trust.

Subsequently, the seven ward coordinators, including the constituency communication officer, have been suspended pending further investigation into the matter.

According to Emmanuel Eshun, the Deputy constituency secretary of the party, their candidate Kwame Dean Yawson remains the only candidate that will lead the party to victory in 2024.

“It was unfortunate to hear that some ward coordinators are misbehaving. As constituency executives, we disassociate ourselves from what they did. The party met today and invited the individuals who were involved in the act. The seven ward coordinators involved in the act have been asked to step aside. The constituency communication officer Carlos Anokye has also been asked to step aside until investigations are completed.”

“We have subsequently informed the regional party executives about the issue. The allegations that our candidate is not marketable are false. We don’t know where they got their data from, but what we know as constituency executives is that our candidate is winning the 2024 election,” Emmanuel Eshun, Deputy constituency secretary, told Citi News.

Background

Some seven ward coordinators of the National Democratic Congress in Gomoa Central constituency on Monday, January 22, 2024, organised a press conference calling on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to consider Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, as its parliamentary candidate. The group demanded that their parliamentary candidate Kwame Dean Yawson be replaced since he is not marketable, and they foresee him losing the 2024 elections to the incumbent MP Naana Eyiah.

They indicated that Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, who is contesting the Gomoa Central seat as an independent candidate, stands a better chance of winning the Gomoa Central seat, hence he should be allowed to represent the National Democratic Congress.

They emphasized the Effutu incident before the 2020 elections, where the Parliamentary candidate stepped down for James Kofi Annan to represent the Party in the 2020 elections.

Bright Nana Bonney, leader of the group, urged party leadership to consider their appeal if indeed they want to snatch the seat from incumbent MP Naana Eyiah.

