The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has strongly criticized the government in the wake of recent power outages, describing its apparent silence on the matter as deafening.

Some areas in Accra on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, experienced intermittent power supply, while other areas have also been experiencing a similar fate for months.

Reacting to the disturbing occurrence, the MP for Ellembele, expressed displeasure at the government’s failure to give Ghanaians an explanation of the situation.

He called on the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to issue a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan.

“Compounding the situation is the absence of a load-shedding timetable, which hampers households and businesses from planning accordingly. The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population.

“It is worth highlighting that even during the worst periods of Dumsor in the past, the power outage never reached the 500 megawatts threshold currently being shed yet the media associated with the NPP interestingly see this as no “Dumsor.” Their loud silence on the current situation is deafening.”

Read the statement by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah below

Ghana is currently grappling with a severe case of Load Shedding, commonly known as Dumsor.

The situation is evidently clear, with 500 MW of load being shed as of tonight, January 9th, 2024.

Numerous areas have been plunged into darkness due to the unavailability of gas to fuel thermal plants within the Tema enclave which can be attributed to financial constraints.

Specifically, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently unable to fulfil its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation. You can also track the ultimate problem to the weakest link in the value chain -ECG’s inability to pay off-takers.

Compounding the situation is the absence of a load-shedding timetable, which hampers households and businesses from planning accordingly.

The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population.

It is worth highlighting that even during the worst periods of Dumsor in the past, the power outage never reached the 500 megawatts threshold currently being shed yet the media associated with the NPP interestingly see this as no “Dumsor.”

Their loud silence on the current situation is deafening.

The Ghana Grid Company must, as a matter of urgency, come out with a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan better.

HON.EMMANUEL ARMAH-KOFI BUAH

(DEPUTY MINORITY LEADER – MP,ELLEMBELE)

