The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and the Health Services Workers Union have petitioned the National Pension Regulatory Authority to release their 8-month pension arrears.

The two unions bemoaned the deductions of their two-tier pensions from their salaries, which had not been paid into the necessary accounts.

President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, called on the authorities to provide some explanations for their actions.

“Month after month, we see these monies deducted and clearly shown on our payslips. But they don’t reflect in our pension scheme. We check our statements, and there’s nothing there. At the end of the day, where is the money?” Perpetual Ofori Ampofo asked.

