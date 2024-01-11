Felix Nyarko, the first accused person in the alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy in Kasoa, Ishmael Abdallah, has given a heart-wrenching account of how, together with the second accused person, they killed the deceased three years ago.

Addressing the court under oath, Felix recounted how the deceased was lured into the uncompleted building, beaten with a stick, hit with a block on the head, and buried while he was still breathing.

Though Felix has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, in opening his defense in the criminal case, he admitted to killing the deceased together with the second accused person.

He narrated that the deceased was killed in furtherance of completing a process to get money.

According to him, the idea was hatched following an advert he chanced upon on Lucky TV where a female host announced that with GH¢5,000, he could become rich.

Upon notifying the second accused, Nicholas Kini, a decision was made to contact the fetish priest, who, in addition to the GH¢5,000, requested that they present a human being.

Per his account, the second accused advised that the deceased be used as he was a close friend of the first accused.

The first accused hatched a plot to kidnap the deceased and ask for a ransom of GH¢5,000 from his parents.

However, the kidnapping attempt was foiled due to the inability of the first accused to cover the mouth of the deceased with a handkerchief filled with medicine, which was intended to aid in capturing the deceased.

He, however, explained that the deceased was later invited to the uncompleted building and was, in fact, killed.

