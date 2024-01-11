Citi News understands that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, for allegedly using his outfit’s funds to finance his personal political campaign.

This information was disclosed by Citi News‘ sources at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in the Asante Akim Central constituency.

He is contesting against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah was arrested by the OSP on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Initial reports had suggested that the arrest was linked to his alleged distribution of money to NPP delegates ahead of the parliamentary primaries on January 27.

Citi News has also gathered that Mr. Nkansah’s office was searched by officials from the OSP on Wednesday.

Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, had, in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM, accused the Asante Akim Central MP of reporting the NEIP CEO to the OSP, a claim the latter vehemently denied.

“I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging, and it is about time for us to do the elections, and the primaries are still around the corner. This is not a do-or-die affair. The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has been speaking passionately, and there is pain in the constituency speaking to delegates.

“If you are talking about reporting anybody to the OSP, I have no idea, but he [Felix Amakye] is on record saying that my preferred candidate has been paying GH¢500,000 and promised to pay GH¢1 million to people, and he said these things on Facebook,” Anyimadu-Antwi explained.

——————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital