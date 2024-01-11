Dimension Data in Ghana is to come under new ownership and will trade under a new name following a Management Buyout (MBO) by Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, who has been leading the company for the last 16 years.

Yvette Adounvo Atekpe has been actively promoting, supporting and working in the ICT industry in Ghana for over 25 years.

A champion of women in business she is an award-winning business leader, and together with the management team of Dimension Data Ghana, has led the company to achieve significant growth and more than double its employee base during her 16 years as Managing Director.

The MBO of Dimension Data Ghana demonstrates Yvette’s confidence in the company and a strong future. Over the years, the management team of Dimension Data in Ghana, who will be leading the new company, has built a great reputation by delivering high service levels and a compelling suite of solutions. They will be building on this legacy to further grow the business.

Key details of the acquisition, include:

Dimension Data in Ghana has been acquired by locally registered Dynamic Data Solutions Ltd and will launch a new marketing-facing brand identity (name and logo) on 02 April this year.

The new company will be a “Preferred Partner” of NTT (Dimension Data’s parent company), enabling the continued delivery of service and support to all customers.

Employees of Dimension Data in Ghana will be employed by Dynamic Data Solutions LTD.

Customers will continue to receive the highest quality service and support from the new company, and have relationships with the same leadership, management, and employees that they currently enjoy.

The executive management team of Dimension Data in Ghana will form the management team of the new company, thereby ensuring continuity of service delivery, a seamless transition to the new brand, and business as usual.

Commenting on the acquisition, Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, founder and CEO of Dynamic Data Solutions, said: “This MBO secures the future of the company and creates a Ghanaian-owned and operated ICT company, which is enormously exciting for us. We have a unique value-add as a Preferred Partner, giving us and our clients access to the latest technology, support, and leadership. Our established presence in the market will ensure that our customers continue to receive the best service, access to the highest quality products and around-the-clock support without interruption.”

Richard Hechle, Managing Director, Dimension Data East and West Africa, said: “The acquisition of Dimension Data Ghana by one of Africa’s most well-respected women in the ICT industry aligns with NTT’s commitments to supporting female-owned, and locally operated and managed businesses.

“Yvette and the highly talented and successful management team leading the new company have exceptional credentials in terms of experience, expertise, market knowledge and technical skills. Having built a strong, reputable company over the past 16 years, Dimension Data is happy to have passed ownership and the care of customers fully to them, ensuring continuity of service excellence. We look forward to continuing working with the team and are excited to have them as a preferred partner.”

Yvette Adounvo Atepke concluded: “The continued development and promotion of the ICT sector in Ghana is critical for the economic and social growth of our country. Being able to contribute to, and participate in, this growth with such a highly talented management team is an honour.

“Just as we have done in the past, we will continue to invest and innovate, providing businesses with the highest quality and most technologically advanced ICT products and services, delivered and supported by a hugely talented team of highly qualified and experienced professionals.”

About Dynamic Data Solutions Ltd

Dynamic Data Solutions Ltd is the legal purchaser of Dimension Data Ghana, with management and external shareholders. The market-facing brand, i.e. trading brand, of Dynamic Data Solutions, will be launched on 02 April 2024 upon the retirement of the Dimension Data brand across the African continent.

About Dimension Data

Dimension Data is a leading IT infrastructure and services company, operating across the Middle East and Africa. Dimension Data is 100% owned by the NTT Group, a global technology and business solutions provider. Together, NTT and Dimension Data believe in contributing to society through our business operations by applying technology for good.

Yvette Adounvo Atekpe

Mrs Yvette Adounvo Atekpe is an award-winning and highly respected business leader. She has been actively involved in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry for close to 30 years, and for the past 20 years has dedicated herself to the advancement of the industry in Ghana. Yvette is highly qualified and together with her extensive business, technology and leadership experience has enabled her to build extremely successful businesses; achieving consecutive year-on-year growth even during challenging economic conditions.

Yvette’s success is a result of her ability to build successful teams, cultivate highly collaborate ways of working, develop strong relationships based on openness and transparency, and champion diversity and inclusion. Hugely successful in the local Ghanaian market, Yvette has also gained status globally for bringing together and building consensus amongst teams on all continents.

Yvette’s relationship with Dimension Data in Ghana dates back to 2008 when local company Accelon was acquired by South African-based Dimension Data. Accelon rebranded to Internet Solutions and Yvette led IS-Internet Solutions Ghana to be the country’s leading service provider, winning many awards. Together with the IS-Internet Solutions team, Yvette brought many innovative products to market, expanding the country’s ICT connectivity and enabling better communication locally, across the continent and internationally. The innovative and entrepreneurial culture that Yvette nurtured at IS-Internet Solutions led to the company being named the fastest-growing subsidiary of the Dimension Data Group (operations in over 90 countries) in 2015.

Yvette’s standing within the business and ICT communities has been widely recognised and the companies she has led, as well as her personally, have been the recipient of numerous national awards and accolades:

Cloud Provider of the Year

ICT Woman and Industry Personality

ISP of the Year for 4 consecutive years

CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2017.

International recognition at the Pan African Awards by CEO Global 2018/2019

Woman Rising, top 50 corporate women leaders in Ghana.

National Women in STEM Honours

A vocal champion of women in business, as well as the development of the next generation of leaders, and supporting youth-focused initiatives, Yvette has been mentoring young girls in ICT in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications/International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and Dimension Data for over ten years.

The mentorship she provides spans women in business through to girl child education.

Yvette is a past President and member of the Zonta Club of Accra II and the Executive Women Network. She is an alumnus of the University of Ghana where she studied Law, and Philosophy with a Major in Sociology.

Yvette also holds:

PGD Marketing of Services-Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands

CBA Business Administration from GIMPA, Ghana

Strategy and Management from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania

MA in IT Law from the UG School of Law

She serves on a number of Corporate Boards including Access Bank (Ghana) Plc.

Yvette has been married to renowned businessman Ellis Atekpe for 25 years. She has two grown children, Andrea-Nicole and Ethan Eli both of whom are attending university.

