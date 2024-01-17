The Senior Staff Association of the Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) have declared an indefinite strike with immediate effect over the blatant disregard for their welfare by the government.

This follows, among other things, the failure of the government to address their concerns regarding pensions and the reversal of what the group described as an illegal cancellation of their overtime allowance.

Speaking at a News Conference at the University of Ghana in Accra, the National Chairman of the SSA-UoG, Isaac Donkoh argued that the government should be held responsible for any implication of their actions.

“As leadership, we are forced to declare indefinite strike action. The reason is that the government has failed to release our tier 2 pension to our fund managers since February 2023. So we are asking the government to as a matter of urgency to release all the outstanding arrears to our fund managers and also pay the accrued interest

with a three percent interest rate.

“We are also again asking the government to do a recalculation on the accrued interest between the years 2010 and 2016 as we all agreed on July 25th 2022. We are also asking the government as a matter of urgency to pay all outstanding arrears to our staff who are on pension from 2020 to 2023. Then, lastly, we are calling on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to withdraw the letter dated 7th November and 20th November respectively.”

“On this note, we are, therefore, directing our rank and file to stay at home until further notice. From today, nobody should go to work until further notice,” he said.