The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has supported the change in the day for national elections but wants the reform to begin in 2028.

This follows an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties on the Electoral Commission’s proposal to change the date for the election.

The NDC last week opposed the proposal of the EC to have the date for elections changed from December 7 to November 7.

But after Monday’s meeting, the NDC’s Director of Elections Dr Omane Boamah revealed that they have decided to allow the EC to make the reform but seeking that implementation begin in the 2028 election.

He claimed this view was agreed on consensus.

“The NPP agreed that the date of effectiveness should not be 2024. They agreed,” adding that “The EC only convenes the meeting and listens to the consensus.”

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims that it is untrue, as they want the implementation to be for the 2024 election.

Evans Nimako, Director of elections for the NPP noted “Others who said the EC should consider changing it said it could be considered in 2028. So what is this position that the NPP supported the position that should be done in the next elections? Do they speak for us?

“They had said that if elections were to be conducted today, they are going to be the victorious party. And even if EC says that they are bringing it earlier so you win, you are still running away from it.”

