Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party will go to the polls on January 27, 2024, to select parliamentary candidates to represent the party in various constituencies ahead of the general elections in December.

The party has already selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs, known in political parlance as orphan constituencies.

It has subsequently scheduled January 27 as the date for organizing primaries in constituencies it won during the 2020 polls.

While 326 candidates have been cleared for the primaries, a number of sitting MPs are contesting the polls unopposed.

Below is the regional breakdown of the MPs not being contested:

Greater Accra Region:

Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP

Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

Savannah Region

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP

Upper West Region

Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP

Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP

Northern Region

Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP

Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP

Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP

Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP

Central Region

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP

Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP

Ashanti Region

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP

Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP

Dr John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP

Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP

Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP

Eastern Region

Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP

Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP

Western North

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP

Bono East

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP

Bono Region

Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP

Ahafo Region

Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x