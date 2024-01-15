Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Atiwa East constituency are calling on their colleagues, constituency, and regional executives of the party to ensure that the Member of Parliament for the area, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, is re-elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to the group, all delegates should consider the experience and sterling performance of the Deputy Finance Minister in the Constituency and the NPP government over the years and vote for her to continue her good work.

Abena Osei-Asare, who is seeking her fourth term in office, is facing stiff competition from three others.

Addressing the press at Anyinam to declare their support for the Deputy Minister of Finance, a polling station Chairman, Gyimah Appiah, who indicated that the group is projecting an 80 percent win for Abena Osei-Asare, said her experience is needed to help the NPP break the eight in the general elections.

“We, the esteemed NPP delegates in Atiwa East, wish to declare our support for our MP and entreat all other delegates across the constituency to consider our history and the sterling performance of our MP and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Honourable Abena Osei Asare, and present her in the 2024 general election. Atiwa East constituency has seen the election outcome numbers increase from election to election all because of the hard work we put in under the leadership of Honourable Abena Osei-Asare.”

“In the 2024 election, we need a candidate who can maximize the votes to help us break the eight. We need to marshal all energies and put the best foot forward for the victory we all expect. This is not the time for trial and error. We can’t fail our people. We need to deliver our seats and government again to NPP,” he stated.

Among other things, he said they were supporting the Deputy Finance Minister because she was experienced, projected the constituency well in parliament, and had performed well as a government official.

“Our MP is an experienced politician. She has performed well in the Nana Addo Dankwa-led government… In parliament, we see her in the media making her sound arguments and debating on government policies and programs. Our MP is a winnable candidate and our best bet,” he said.

