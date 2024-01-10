The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been arrested by the Special Prosecutor for allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

The New Patriotic Party’s Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, Felix Amakye in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said the sharing of money was brought to the attention of the Special Prosecutor by Nkansah’s rival for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi.

Following the report, Mr. Nkansah was taken into custody and subsequently transported to his office in Accra to assist in ongoing investigations.

It’s worth noting that Mr. Nkansah is the primary contender challenging the incumbent, Anyimadu Antwi, for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat.

The NPP is set to conduct the parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs on January 27th.