The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its readiness for the party’s parliamentary primaries in constituencies where it has representation.

Deputy general secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed that elections in four of the constituencies have been suspended due to ongoing court processes.

He explained to Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that four out of the initial 104 constituencies that were anticipating participating in Saturday’s primaries have been put on hold due to legal contestations.

“We have 104 constituencies where there are going to be competitions and there are 33 constituencies that are going for acclamation so if you put them all together, we have 137. Out of the 104, we have put the Akuapem South on hold, we have also put Agona West on hold because of court issues, Mampong has also been put on hold because of court issues and I am getting information that Obuasi West also has court issues and that will also be put on hold and that makes it four constituencies that will not have contests.”

Haruna Mohammed added that the party has put in all the necessary measures to ensure the process goes smoothly without hitches.

“We have made sure that all electoral materials have been handed over to the Electoral Commission which is by law mandated to conduct the elections of the NPP and we have also given the security details to the Ghana Police Service who are taking charge to ensure the peace of the elections and we have done everything possible to ensure that we have a smooth exercise.”

