In a momentous debut at Accra Fashion Week 2023, Odefille, the epitome of urban C-Suite women’s fashion, ushered in a new era of style that seamlessly melded tradition and innovation, setting the stage ablaze with its captivating presence.

Guided by the soulful tunes of the legendary Paulina Oduro, models graced the runway in ensembles that not only defied conventions but also left spectators mesmerized.

Odefille, known for its sophisticated creations designed for the modern power player, surprised and delighted the audience with a collection that built upon its signature style. Traditional Ghanaian textiles were reimagined in bold, contemporary silhouettes, featuring asymmetrical cuts, daring fabric combinations, and unexpected bursts of colour.

“In the C-Suite, your power is not just defined by your title. It is woven into the very fabric of your presence. At Odefille, we believe that African fashion is the perfect language for the modern leaderess – a vibrant tapestry of tradition and trend that speaks volumes about your confidence, heritage, and discerning style,” Founder and Chief Executive, Nadia Asantewaa Nkandobi explained.

“We wanted to tell a story of heritage and innovation. Ghanaian fashion has a rich history, and we believe it can inspire bold, forward-thinking designs that resonate with global audiences. Our participation in Accra Fashion Week was an opportunity to showcase this fusion on a grand platform,” she added.

The decision paid off spectacularly. Odefille’s show received rave reviews from critics and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Nadia is thrilled with the reception but pointed out that this is just the beginning. “We are incredibly grateful for the love and support. This success reinforces our vision of creating a global fashion brand that celebrates African heritage while pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Expect even more exciting things from Odefille in the coming year. We are on a mission to redefine power dressing, one stunning piece at a time.”

About Odefile

In the C-Suite, where influence reigns and decisions impact the world, your style is your silent weapon. Odefille empowers the modern woman to wield African fashion as a statement of her leadership, her heritage, and her unwavering confidence. At Odefille, we do not just dress the C-Suite woman. We clothe her power. Own your story, embrace your heritage, and command the room with the vibrant confidence of an African queen.