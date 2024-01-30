Police are actively searching for a 30-year-old mason identified only as Shadrack, also known as Kwaata, for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and her two children—a four-year-old stepson and a two-week-old baby.

The incident, which happened on Monday, January 29, 2024, has thrown the Asuoso community in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region into a state of shock and grief.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Portia Yerebe, her four-year-old son Nti Joseph, and the baby.

According to residents, the suspect had a heated altercation with his girlfriend on Sunday night and ordered her to leave the house, but she resisted.

Portia Yerebe’s mother visited the house the next morning to bathe the newborn but discovered the door was locked.

Upon returning in the evening, she noticed that the room was still locked, and she raised the alarm, prompting community leaders to break in.

The lifeless bodies of Portia Yerebe and her two children were discovered.

Shadrack is suspected of having used a sharp object in Portia’s murder, after residents noticed severe cuts on her neck, while the children showed signs of possible poisoning, indicated by foam around their mouths.

The suspect is currently on the run, and police have transported the bodies to Nkenkaasu Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

———-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital