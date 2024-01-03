The reconstruction and expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway commenced on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The 19.5-kilometer project involves a 10-lane span from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to the Tema roundabout.

Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a Ghanaian-owned construction company, is supervising the project.

During a tour of road projects in Accra, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, announced this initiative.

The Minister and his team visited ongoing drainage projects at Tema Community 11 and 12, as well as the Tema Motorway expansion project.

Mr. Amoako-Atta stated that the Accra-Tema Motorway project represents the first phase of the expansion project.

The second project encompasses the stretch from Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa, while the third phase extends from Apenkwa to Neoplan.

He assured that work on the project would be carried out swiftly and urged institutions that had erected billboards on the road to remove them as soon as possible.

The Minister predicted a significant transformation in road infrastructure in 2024, marked by the commissioning of completed projects.

Mr. Amoako-Attah expressed satisfaction with the ongoing drainage work at communities 11 and 12, commending the contractor for the commendable progress.

He urged contractors to engage with the community before starting any project to ensure effective cooperation, as most projects typically inconvenience residents.

“You need to put a human face to the work you do by briefing them about the project to enable them to plan adequately on how and where to park their vehicles,” he said.

The Minister commended contractors for repairing most of the slabs in the area, facilitating residents’ access to their houses.

He advised contractors and engineers to prioritize quality work, emphasizing that any construction company delivering substandard work would face legal consequences.

Expressing concern about the attitudes of some contractors, who may believe they are doing residents a favor when undertaking government projects, he emphasized the importance of achieving value for money.

“We are interested in value for money, and I will urge contractors to put the nation’s interests at heart and do excellent work,” he said.

Regarding the Tema bridge, he confirmed its completion, mentioning that 50 such bridges have been completed across the country so far.

Mr. Kingsley Attafuah, Technical Director of Raceg Construction Limited, stated that work on the Tema drainage system began in July 2023, with 80 percent of the project completed.

He assured Ghanaians of completing the work on schedule to pave the way for road construction starting in March 2024.