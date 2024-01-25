The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing strike in public universities led by the Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it implored the government of Ghana to prioritize the concerns raised by the unions and work towards a speedy resolution.

“Understanding the importance of dialogue, NUGS calls upon both the government and the unions to engage in immediate and constructive negotiations. While we respect the right of unions to advocate for their members, we emphasize the significant impact this strike has on the academic well-being of students across the country,” it added.

NUGS appealed to the unions to consider returning to their duties while negotiations continue.

“This temporary return to work would alleviate the burden on students and ensure that the dialogue process takes place without further hindrance,” it added.

NUGS also advocated for comprehensive stakeholder consultation involving government representatives, university management, and the concerned unions.

“A collaborative approach is vital in understanding the complexities of the issues and arriving at sustainable solutions that address the legitimate concerns of all parties involved,” it added.

NUGS said that it was committed to championing the rights and interests of students.

“We believe that through earnest dialogue and a commitment to finding common ground, a resolution that serves the best interests of both the unions and the students can be achieved,” it added.

