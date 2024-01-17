The Supreme Court has set April 10 to deliver judgment on a case seeking to quash a directive by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) that bans well-known persons and professionals including musicians from advertising for alcoholic beverages.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2016 instituted guidelines for the advertisement of foods and beverages, where the authority noted that no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertisement.

But the plaintiff in the case, Mark Darlington Osae who is manager for Musicians Reggie N Bollie believes that the directive is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

He is thus praying the court to injunct the Food and Drugs Authority by interpreting articles 17(1) and 17(2) of the constitution to mean that the directive is discriminatory.

The case filed in November 2022 is at its final moments as the parties have filed their memoranda of issues for determination by the apex court.

The Supreme Court has thus adjourned the case to April 10 for judgment.